DAVOS, Switzerland Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday he would closely watch what policies U.S. President-elect Donald Trump implements after he is sworn in.

Speaking to reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Kuroda said tax cuts and infrastructure investment in the United States would boost the growth of the world's largest economy, contributing to the global economy.

Kuroda also shrugged off concerns about protectionism under Trump, saying that it would not spread to such an extent that it would badly hurt the global economy and trade.

Trump is due to be sworn in as president on Friday.

Kuroda praised Tuesday's speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May, in which she said Britain would quit the EU single market when it leaves the European Union.

"It was good that (May) made the future course clearer," Kuroda said.

How the move will affect the British economy and Japanese companies that operate there will depend on negotiations between Britain and EU on trade and investment relations, Kuroda added.

