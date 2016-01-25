(Repeats story first issued on Jan 23)
* Leaders face highest geopolitical risks in decades
* European response to refugees elusive as states squabble
* Traditional politicians powerless to stop populist tide
By Noah Barkin
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 23 Angela Merkel was
missing from Davos this year, but the German leader's optimistic
mantra "we can do this" echoed through the snowy resort in the
Swiss Alps.
China's economic slowdown? Manageable. Plunging financial
markets? Temporary. And Europe's refugee crisis? A big
challenge, but one which will ultimately push the bloc's members
closer together, audiences were told over and over again.
Beneath the veneer of can-do optimism at the World Economic
Forum, however, was a creeping concern that the politicians,
diplomats and central bankers who flock each year to this
gathering of the global elite are at the mercy of geopolitical
and economic forces beyond their control.
At the top of the lengthy list of worries was Europe, whose
policymakers remain deeply divided in their approach to the
refugee crisis at a time when the bloc faces a host of other
threats, from Islamic extremism and the rise of far-right
populists, to a possible British exit from the European Union.
"You've had deadly crises in Europe from day one and we've
overcome them. However we always had one crisis at a time. Today
we have about five, from Brexit to ISIS and everything in
between," said Josef Joffe, the publisher-editor of German
weekly Die Zeit.
"In the past we had leadership. Today we are facing
overwhelming demands on leadership and we are delivering less of
it," he added.
Amid the reassuring messages on the refugee crisis, came
stark warnings from people like IMF chief Christine Lagarde that
Europe faced a "make or break" moment. Dutch Prime Minister Mark
Rutte and his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven gave the bloc
6-8 weeks to get its act together.
And frustration boiled over after Austria became the latest
country in Europe's Schengen passport-free travel zone to unveil
unilateral steps at the border to stem the tide.
"There is no way you can cope with such a massive flow of
people just by closing the borders," said the EU's top diplomat
Frederica Mogherini. "What do you do? You close the border and
it's your neighbour's problem, who closes the border, and it's
the other neighbour's problem?"
VERY CLEAR LIMIT
On the economic front, there was also a growing sense of
policymaker impotence.
Last January, in a bold sign of policy activism, the
European Central Bank unveiled its hotly anticipated stimulus,
or quantitative easing (QE), programme in a bid to kick-start
growth and inflation in a euro zone still reeling from financial
turmoil and breakup fears.
A year later, despite Mario Draghi's assertion that the bank
still has "plenty of instruments" at its disposal, the consensus
in Davos was that it has now used up all its monetary ammunition
and that politicians have failed to use the time the ECB bought
them to implement economic reforms at home. Meanwhile growth
remains subdued and inflation close to zero.
"We understand that there may be no limit to what the ECB is
willing to do but there's a very clear limit to what the ECB can
and will achieve," chairman of Swiss bank UBS and former
Bundesbank chief Axel Weber said after Draghi signalled yet more
monetary easing.
The central theme of this year's meeting was the "Fourth
Industrial Revolution" -- the idea that technological advances
will allow ever greater levels of automation, transforming the
global economy in profound ways.
But in a sobering report on the implications of these
advances, UBS said they were likely to increase inequality
across the globe, and the authors expressed scepticism about
whether politicians could put a halt to this trend.
At a lunch entitled "The End of Political Consensus", there
was broad agreement that rising inequality, and the sense that
elites were only looking out for themselves, was fuelling more
and more resentment of established politicians, and giving rise
to a tide of populism -- in the form of politicians like Donald
Trump and France's Marine Le Pen.
However the attendees, including Harvard historian Niall
Ferguson and former European Commission President Jose Manuel
Barroso, had few answers about how to combat this trend beyond
more responsible leadership.
"We are witnessing the decay of power," Moises Naim of the
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace told the audience.
"The view is that anything is better than the people in power."
OPTIMISM ON CHINA
On the positive side, there was optimism that the Chinese
economy was heading for a soft rather than a hard landing,
despite the struggles of policymakers there to manage the shift
to lower growth rates.
And few doomsayers thought that what Credit Suisse CEO
Tidjane Thiam described in the final session on Saturday as "the
worst start to any year on record in financial markets ever" was
a harbinger of another global financial crisis.
The optimists pointed to the climate deal struck in Paris in
December as a sign of what policymakers can still do at a global
level when they put their minds to it.
But building on the momentum from that deal looks tougher
than ever. In her outlook for 2016, Citi's global political
analyst Tina Fordham, said geopolitical risks looked more acute
than they have in decades, pointing to the refugee crisis as the
challenge "where everything converges".
"Not even Angela Merkel has the capacity to make all of this
work," she said.
