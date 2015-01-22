WARSAW Jan 22 The recent Swiss franc surge against the zloty is an argument for a rate cut in Poland, as it may negatively influence the country's economic growth, Poland's Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek told private broadcaster TVN BiS on Thursday.

Speaking in Davos, Switzerland, Szczurek said that "such an enchange rate move should support, rather than prevent rate cuts." (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)