* Political and business leaders meet in Swiss Alps Jan.
17-20
* Toxic politics take shine off stronger economy, markets
* Chinese president fills global gap as U.S. turns insular
* Pace of change erodes power of leaders to shape events
By Noah Barkin
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 15 The global economy is
in better shape than it's been in years. Stock markets are
booming, oil prices are on the rise again and the risks of a
rapid economic slowdown in China, a major source of concern a
year ago, have eased.
And yet, as political leaders, CEOs and top bankers make
their annual trek up the Swiss Alps to the World Economic Forum
in Davos, the mood is anything but celebratory.
Beneath the veneer of optimism over the economic outlook
lurks acute anxiety about an increasingly toxic political
climate and a deep sense of uncertainty surrounding the U.S.
presidency of Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated on the final
day of the forum.
Last year, the consensus here was that Trump had no chance
of being elected. His victory, less than half a year after
Britain voted to leave the European Union, was a slap at the
principles that elites in Davos have long held dear, from
globalisation and free trade to multilateralism.
Trump is the poster child for a new strain of populism that
is spreading across the developed world and threatening the
post-war liberal democratic order. With elections looming in the
Netherlands, France, Germany, and possibly Italy, this year, the
nervousness among Davos attendees is palpable.
"Regardless of how you view Trump and his positions, his
election has led to a deep, deep sense of uncertainty and that
will cast a long shadow over Davos," said Jean-Marie Guehenno,
CEO of International Crisis Group, a conflict resolution
think-tank.
Moises Naim of the Carnegie Endowment for International
Peace was even more blunt: "There is a consensus that something
huge is going on, global and in many respects unprecedented. But
we don't know what the causes are, nor how to deal with it."
The titles of the discussion panels at the WEF, which runs
from Jan. 17-20, evoke the unsettling new landscape. Among them
are "Squeezed and Angry: How to Fix the Middle Class Crisis",
"Politics of Fear or Rebellion of the Forgotten?", "Tolerance at
the Tipping Point?" and "The Post-EU Era".
The list of leaders attending this year is also telling. The
star attraction will be Xi Jinping, the first Chinese president
ever to attend Davos. His presence is being seen as a sign of
Beijing's growing weight in the world at a time when Trump is
promising a more insular, "America first" approach and Europe is
pre-occupied with its own troubles, from Brexit to terrorism.
British Prime Minister Theresa May, who has the thorny task
of taking her country out of the EU, will also be there. But
Germany's Angela Merkel, a Davos regular whose reputation for
steady, principled leadership would have fit well with the WEF's
main theme of "Responsive and Responsible Leadership", will not.
'REJOICING IN THE ELEVATORS'
Perhaps the central question in Davos, a four-day affair of
panel discussions, lunches and cocktail parties that delve into
subjects as diverse as terrorism, artificial intelligence and
wellness, is whether leaders can agree on the root causes of
public anger and begin to articulate a response.
A WEF report on global risks released before Davos
highlighted "diminishing public trust in institutions" and noted
that rebuilding faith in the political process and leaders would
be a "difficult task".
Guy Standing, the author of several books on the new
"precariat", a class of people who lack job security and
reliable earnings, believes more people are coming around to the
idea that free-market capitalism needs to be overhauled,
including those that have benefited most from it.
"The mainstream corporate types don't want Trump and
far-right authoritarians," said Standing, who has been invited
to Davos for the first time. "They want a sustainable global
economy in which they can do business. More and more of them are
sensible enough to realise that they have overreached."
But Ian Bremmer, president of U.S.-based political risk
consultancy Eurasia Group, is not so sure.
He recounted a recent trip to Goldman Sachs headquarters in
New York where he saw bankers "rejoicing in the elevators" at
the surge in stock markets and the prospect of tax cuts and
deregulation under Trump. Both Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein and
his JP Morgan counterpart Jamie Dimon will be in Davos.
"If you want to find people who are going to rally together
and say capitalism is fundamentally broken, Davos is not the
place to go," Bremmer said.
PACE OF CHANGE
Suma Chakrabarti, president of the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), believes a "modern
version of globalisation" is possible but acknowledges it will
take time to emerge.
"It is going to be a long haul in persuading a lot of people
that there is a different approach. But you don't have to throw
the baby out with the bath water," he told Reuters.
Still, some attendees worry that the pace of technological
change and the integrated, complex nature of the global economy
have made it more difficult for leaders to shape and control
events, let alone reconfigure the global system.
The global financial crisis of 2008/9 and the migrant crisis
of 2015/16 exposed the impotence of politicians, deepening
public disillusion and pushing people towards populists who
offered simple explanations and solutions.
The problem, says Ian Goldin, an expert on globalisation and
development at the University of Oxford, is that on many of the
most important issues, from climate change to financial
regulation, only multilateral cooperation can deliver results.
And this is precisely what the populists reject.
"The state of global politics is worse than it's been in a
long time," said Goldin. "At a time when we need more
coordination to tackle issues like climate change and other
systemic risks, we are getting more and more insular."
(Additional reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Pravin Char)