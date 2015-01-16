(Repeast without changes from Thursday)
conflict is now the biggest threat facing countries and
businesses in the coming decade, trumping concerns about the
economy, the World Economic Forum said on Thursday.
The group's annual assessment of global hazards sets the
scene for its meeting in Davos next week, although it is based
on responses received some months ago. It is the first time the
survey has headlined conflict as the top risk, reflecting an
increasingly dangerous world.
The previous nine editions of the Global Risks report have
tended to highlight economic threats such as fiscal crises, the
collapse of asset prices and widening income disparity.
This time, economics have taken a relative backseat as
nearly 900 experts in the survey fretted over the pro-Russian
separatist uprising in Ukraine, the dramatic rise of the Islamic
State militant group and other geopolitical flashpoints.
"It's very striking how geopolitical risks have shot up much
more strongly than other risks," said Margareta Drzeniek-Hanouz,
the World Economic Forum's (WEF) lead economist.
In addition to fears over major clashes between states, the
means to wage conflict are changing, with the arrival of
cross-border cyberattacks, drone strikes and the increased use
of economic sanctions.
Since the survey was conducted, the economic picture has
clouded significantly, with oil tumbling below $50 a barrel, the
euro zone lurching into deflation and copper prices crashing
this week as the World Bank cut its global growth forecast.
"We're still not out of the woods yet in terms of the
economic recovery," said Drzeniek-Hanouz.
Economic concerns among experts did not diminish
year-on-year but were simply overtaken by geopolitical issues,
she added.
Other major risks in terms of their likelihood of occurring
include extreme weather events, the failure of states and
governments, and continuing high structural unemployment, the
report found.
The WEF's key opinion formers also rank risks in terms of
the scale of their impact, rather than likelihood, and on this
basis water crises and the rapid spread of infectious diseases
come out as top dangers.
In all, the 80-page report analysed 28 global risks for the
next 10 years. It comes ahead of the WEF's annual meeting in the
Swiss ski resort of Davos from Jan. 21 to 24, where the rich and
powerful will ponder the planet's future.
Bringing together business leaders, politicians and central
bankers, Davos has come to symbolise a modern globalised world
dominated by successful multinational corporations.
That has made it a target for anti-globalisation
campaigners, although the WEF argues it includes a wide range of
voices from labour groups to religious leaders.
