DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 What a difference a
year makes.
Twelve months ago, the mood of the Russian delegation at the
World Economic Forum in Davos was distinctly gloomy, with oil
prices near 12-year lows below $30 per barrel and Western
sanctions depressing their economy and financial markets.
Since then, however, Russian stock and bond markets have
risen about 50 percent, boosted by rebounding oil and - more
recently - expectations the new U.S. presidency of Donald Trump
will ease the sanctions imposed over Moscow's actions in
Ukraine.
Russian officials and company executives at the forum
attended by the world's political and business elites in the
Swiss Alps this week were far more bullish, with many predicting
the markets rally would continue this year.
"This is one of the most positive forums in the last few
years. Today our Western counterparties - bankers and investors
- can talk freely again about investments in Russia," Andrei
Guryev, chief executive of fertiliser giant PhosAgro,
told Reuters on the sidelines of the forum.
Russia's economy is still in the early stages of a recovery.
There are however promising signs after more than two years of
pain. Oil - a crucial source of revenue - has bounced back above
$50 and Russian manufacturing expanded at its fastest pace since
2011 in December, a sign the economy is starting to grow again.
And then there's the Trump factor.
The U.S. real estate mogul won the U.S. election on Nov. 8
after a campaign that included pledges to improve ties with
Russia, and this week - days before his inauguration as
president - he proposed offering to end sanctions imposed on
Russia over its annexation of Crimea in return for a nuclear
arms reduction deal with Moscow.
"The easing of sanctions will reopen cheap foreign capital
markets again for Russian companies," Guryev said. "It will
stimulate local business, allow the central bank to cut interest
rates and as a result spur Russia's GDP growth."
He said the lifting of sanctions could remove the 20-40
percent share price discounts on listed Russian companies that
he said the punitive measures had led to.
The head of Russia's state Direct Investment Fund, Kirill
Dmitriev, said corporate gains could be even steeper.
"We know that after past crises the Russian stock market was
bouncing back by several times. There is potential for growth by
another 50 percent and more and it is not necessarily linked to
the easing of sanctions but also to economic growth," he said.
MEETING TRUMP ADVISER
A year ago in Davos, Dmitriev - an influential executive
with close ties to the government and the Kremlin - met Saudi
representatives and was the first Russian official to predict
that Moscow and OPEC could reach a deal to cut oil production.
Moscow agreed to cut output in tandem with the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries last month.
This year, Dmitriev met Anthony Scaramucci - a former U.S.
hedge fund manager who will become a White House adviser and
public liaison to government agencies and businesses - on the
sidelines of the forum.
Dmitriev's $10 billion sovereign wealth fund was put on one
of the U.S. sanctions lists, one which however does not strictly
prohibit U.S. persons from dealing with it.
"I cannot discuss sanctions... As far as the meeting is
concerned, we have a feeling the new administration is ready to
support business and economic contacts between Russian and U.S.
companies. This is an important step towards mutual
understanding," said Dmitriev.
Russia figures among the top picks for 2017 trades for
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, UBS, JPMorgan, Rabobank and Bank
of America Merrill Lynch among others, with Goldman predicting
it "to move from a recovery to a growth phase".
Besides stock markets, Russia is also favoured by bond
investors because falling inflation may bring 150-200 basis
points in official interest rate cuts next year.
That would keep inflation-adjusted bond yields at among the
highest in the world.
"I see that foreign investors are ready again to buy the
Russian risk. This year, we will see new portfolio investors ...
we will see more share flotations, the Eurobond market will also
develop very actively," said Igor Bulantsev, the head of the
investment banking arm at state lender Sberbank.
"Investment will also be flowing into the rouble bond market
and the rouble carry trade will also likely continue," he said
referring to a steep rouble appreciation last year which
attracted a lot of fund inflows.
Russian corporate results have also been encouraging.
Earnings-per-share, a measure of profitability, recently
surpassed their 10-year average for the first time since 2012. bit.ly/2h1r1zG
In recent months analysts have revised up their estimates of
Russian companies' earnings at a faster pace than the rise in
oil prices, Thomson Reuters Datastream shows. bit.ly/2hTe3pw
However, Russia still scores poorly on all measures of
corruption and transparency; its fortunes remain dependent on
oil exports and a recent report by the anti-monopoly service
found state ownership of the economy had doubled since 2005 to
70 percent.
"We would like to see more reform and decline in political
risk but we are not convinced (this will happen)," Devan Kaloo,
global head of equities at Aberdeen Asset Management, told
Reuters.
"So we are mildly positive in Russia."
