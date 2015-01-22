DAVOS Jan 22 Lukoil, Russia's second
largest oil producer, plans to cut its capex by around 10
percent or $1.5 billion in 2015 by limiting downstream spending
and putting new hires on hold, Chief Executive Vagit Alekperov
said on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic
Forum in Davos, Alekperov also said that dividends were "very
important" and that the company would not fail its shareholders
even in tough years.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; writing by Katya Golubkova,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)