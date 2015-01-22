DAVOS Jan 22 Fixing the zloty to the Swiss franc at, for example, the Swiss currency's December level would have a "disastrous impact" for many years, Polish Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek said on Thursday.

The Polish Banks' Association head said earlier this week some banks were working a proposal to freeze Swiss franc-denominated mortgage installments at the franc's December rate.

Szczurek said he did not mind a weaker zloty against the euro at the moment. (Reporting by Noah Barkin; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)