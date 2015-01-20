DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 20 A year of disasters
and mismanagement that included mystery air crashes, data hacks,
foreign exchange rate rigging and the worst ever Ebola outbreak
has torpedoed global trust in public bodies and business,
according to a survey on Tuesday.
The annual Edelman Trust Barometer, released in Davos,
showed a sharp decline in trust across the board with faith in
governments, business, media and non-governmental organisations
(NGOs) below 50 percent in two-thirds of countries.
The list of places where distrust among the general
population is now dominant includes the United States, Japan,
Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Russia and Turkey.
The picture is particularly stark for the 1,500 business
leaders convening for the Jan. 21-24 World Economic Forum's
talkfest in the Swiss Alps.
Not only has overall trust in business fallen, after clawing
back some ground following the 2008 financial crash, but belief
in chief executives as credible spokespeople has slumped for the
third consecutive year.
Richard Edelman, head of the U.S. public relations firm
Edelman, which commissioned the study, said the decrease in
trust was startling and was driven by the "unpredictable and
unimaginable" events of 2014.
"In reacting to these events, the world's major institutions
have looked out of synch," he said. "It's not really related to
economic performance because there's nothing catastrophic on the
economic front like there was in 2008-09."
The survey painted a mixed picture for technology, which is
playing an increasingly central role in people's lives.
A majority of respondents believe technological innovation
is happening too quickly, driven by greed among business rather
than a desire to make the world a better place.
But, in a worrying signal for "old media", online search
engines are now more trusted as a source for general news and
information than traditional media.
Across all major industries, consumers want stronger
regulation of businesses but have little confidence that
policymakers will develop and implement appropriate rules.
The survey took the opinions of 27,000 people in 27
countries and was conducted between Oct. 13 and Nov. 24.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Dominic Evans)