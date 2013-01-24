* WEF sees $47 trillion output hit from chronic diseases
By Emma Thomasson
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 24 Obesity, a major
factor in diabetes and heart disease, imposes costs on both
public and private sectors and is a drag on economic growth, but
business leaders meeting in Davos can't agree on what they can
or should do to address it.
The World Economic Forum has some notable past achievements
in healthcare, such as galvanising support for the fight against
AIDS and the vaccination of children in poor countries, but
tackling the rise in obesity promises to be a much more
complicated task.
"There are huge interests involved. The question is how can
we align interests? Industry sees the impact on their bottom
line. They need a healthy workforce and healthy consumers," said
WEF health and healthcare expert Olivier Raynaud.
The WEF estimates a cumulative $47 trillion of output might
be lost in the next 20 years due to non-communicable diseases
and mental health problems, with obesity to blame for 44 percent
of the diabetes burden and 23 percent of heart disease costs.
One look at the list of the strategic partners of the WEF
shows how many vested interests are at play - food and drink
companies are blamed for feeding the crisis, while drug
manufacturers profit from soaring rates of diabetes.
There are also issues of consumer choice to take into
account, and the fact that companies selling calorie-dense foods
often also make a range of healthier alternatives.
"We could stop selling ice cream, but people are still going
to want to eat ice cream," said Paul Bulcke, chief executive of
food giant Nestle, which has been investing heavily in
developing healthier products, including low-fat ice cream.
Just this week, Coca-Cola, whose chief executive
Muhtar Kent is one of the co-chairs of this year's Davos
gathering, launched a commercial on U.S. cable television that
seeks to highlight the company's efforts in fighting obesity.
As the soft drink industry faces the threat of tighter
regulation, the commercial notes that Coca-Cola sells about 180
low and no-calorie drinks and reminds viewers "if you eat and
drink more calories than you burn off, you'll gain weight".
TOUGHER ISSUE THAN SMOKING
The WEF will host a private meeting on "healthy living" on
Saturday of key players including executives from the food,
healthcare and agriculture sectors as well as health regulators
and ministers, seeking to get agreement on concrete action.
"To solve the issue of tobacco, we excluded tobacco
companies. But excluding food and beverage, pharmaceuticals
would be a big mistake," said the WEF's Raynard.
"The second mistake would be to only blame. The third
mistake would be to be too simplistic, just focusing on reducing
sugar, for example."
The British government announced this week that more food
and drink companies have signed up to a voluntary pledge to cut
the amount of sugar and calories in their products.
That is the kind of approach favoured by Nestle's Bulcke,
who rejects tighter regulation: "It's not education alone, it's
not diet alone. It's all that, plus healthy physical activity."
Alison Martin, a health specialist at insurer Swiss Re
who is due to address a discussion on obesity with
Bulcke on Saturday, said trying to fight the problem with the
same kind of taxes or bans imposed on tobacco would not work.
"There is nothing inherently wrong with eating a hamburger
or drinking a can of Coke as part of a balanced diet, so it's
unlike smoking," she said. "That leads it to being a more
difficult, thorny issue, which is clearly why we haven't been
successful in tackling it to date."
Instead of focusing on counting calories, insurers like
Swiss Re are developing policies aimed at encouraging healthier
living by offering lower premiums, for example if clients
promise to go to the gym or buy fruit and vegetables.
Khalid Al Falih, head of Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest
oil producer, said the productivity of companies was already
being undermined by the poor health of some employees.
"This situation is of special concern to us because we live
in a region that has one of the highest rates of obesity and
diabetes in the world," he said as the WEF published new data
supporting the case for more investment in workplace health.
Four out of five diabetics now live in low and middle-income
countries, and global sales of diabetes medicines are expected
to reach $48-$53 billion by 2016, up from $39.2 billion in 2011,
according to research firm IMS Health.
"ALL YOU NEED IS SHOES"
Yasuchika Hasegawa, the CEO of drugmaker Takeda,
which has interests in medicines for both diabetes and obesity,
said such interventions were needed, given the deep-seated
nature of the appetite for sweet and fatty foods.
"It's a fundamental problem. To fix the problem you have to
change behaviour, but changing behaviour is the most difficult
thing to do," he said.
Perhaps inspired by the fact that all but the very top VIPs
have to trudge through snow to reach the WEF conference centre,
the most popular prescription is to promote physical activity
through simple measures like building more sidewalks.
"It is hard to get people to eat healthier, but we can get
people to walk. All they need is shoes," said George Halvorson,
head of U.S. healthcare firm Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, who
spends at least 30 minutes a day on his treadmill.
Nike, another company with a clear agenda on the
issue, recently commissioned a study estimating that 9 percent
of all premature deaths worldwide are due to inactivity.
But Eva Jane-Llopis, WEF chronic disease expert, said
government intervention - like the soda taxes so vehemently
opposed by the soft drinks industry - are still needed.
"Everybody likes physical activity because it is not
contentious, but it is not a silver bullet," she said.
"We need regulation to level the playing field. Everyone is
going to have to do much more if we want to turn the tide,
especially in middle-income countries."