ZURICH Nov 20 A Swiss youth party called on activists on Sunday to stage an "Occupy" World Economic Forum protest from igloos when the global elite descend on the ski resort of Davos for their annual meeting in January.

Inspired by the Occupy Wall Street protests, the youth wing of the Socialist Party (JUSO) invited occupy activists from around the world to set up a "Camp Igloo" in the Swiss mountain town from Jan. 21 next year.

Occupy camps have sprung up in a number of cities across the world this year, protesting against corporate greed and economic inequality.

"Concentrating economic and financial power on a small, privileged minority leads to a dictatorship of the majority," said Mattea Meyer, vice-president of JUSO, in a statement.

"This year the WEF should not take place without us, the 99 percent," JUSO President David Roth said.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting will take place in Davos between Jan. 25 and Jan. 29 2012. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)