* Growing income disparity threatens political backlash
* WEF sees risk of globalisation unravelling
* Report says fiscal crises at centre of economic woes
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Jan 11 A backlash against rising
inequality -- evident from the Occupy movement to the Arab
Spring -- risks derailing the advance of globalisation and
represents a key threat to economies worldwide, according to the
World Economic Forum.
Severe income disparity and precarious government finances
rank as the biggest economic threats facing the world, according
to the group's 2012 Global Risks report released on Wednesday.
The 60-page analysis of 50 risks precedes the World Economic
Forum's (WEF) annual meeting in two weeks' time in the Swiss ski
resort of Davos, and paints a bleak picture of an increasingly
uncertain world.
Over the past four decades, Davos, which brings together
politicians, central bankers and business leaders, has become a
byword for globalisation. Now that confidence about the onward
march of the global marketplace is faltering.
Rising youth unemployment, a crisis of retirement among
pensioners dependent on debt-burdened states and a yawning
wealth gap have sown the "seeds of dystopia", according to the
report, based on a survey of 469 experts and industry leaders.
For the first time in generations, people no longer believe
their children will grow up to have a better standard of living.
"It needs immediate political attention, otherwise the
political rhetoric that responds to this social unease will
involve nationalism, protectionism and rolling back the
globalisation process," said WEF managing director Lee Howell.
The unsustainable level of government debt in many countries
was also highlighted as a top threat in the previous two WEF
risk reports. But the chronic nature of fiscal imbalances means
the issue remains centre stage, according to the WEF.
Since last January, the euro zone's debt crisis has spread
and deepened -- toppling governments in Greece and Italy --
while the United States has lost its triple-A credit rating,
after failing to stabilise its debt position.
There will be a greater focus than ever in Davos this year
on the failures of the modern market economy, including
discussion on the uncertain future of capitalism, a subject that
would have got short shrift in the years before the financial
crisis.
HACK ATTACK
In an increasingly interconnected world, the WEF report also
highlights the risks posed by cyberattacks against individuals,
corporations and nations.
"The Arab Spring demonstrated the power of interconnected
communications services to drive personal freedom, yet the same
technology facilitated riots in London," said Steve Wilson,
chief risk officer for general insurance at Zurich Financial
Services.
U.S. President Barack Obama's defence strategy this month
showed cyber warfare to be a growing focus for governments,
while companies got a wake-up call last April when hackers stole
Sony Playstation online data for millions of users.
Other threats identified in the 2012 report include the risk
that financial and other regulatory systems designed to
safeguard the modern world may no longer be up to the job, as
well as rising greenhouse gas emissions and looming water
shortages.
Full report at: