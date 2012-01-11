* Growing income disparity threatens political backlash
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Jan 11 A backlash against rising
inequality - evident from the Occupy movement to the Arab Spring
- risks derailing the advance of globalisation and represents a
threat to economies worldwide, according to the World Economic
Forum.
Severe income disparity and precarious government finances
rank as the biggest economic threats facing the world, according
to the group's 2012 Global Risks report released on Wednesday.
The 60-page analysis of 50 risks over the next decade
precedes the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting in two
weeks' time in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, and paints a bleak
picture of an increasingly uncertain world.
Over the past four decades, Davos, which brings together
politicians, central bankers and business leaders, has become a
byword for globalisation. Now confidence about the steady gains
from the onward march of the global marketplace is faltering.
Rising youth unemployment, a retirement crisis among
pensioners dependent on debt-burdened states and a yawning
wealth gap have sown the "seeds of dystopia", according to the
report, based on a survey of 469 experts and industry leaders.
For the first time in generations, people no longer believe
their children will grow up to have a better standard of living.
"It needs immediate political attention, otherwise the
political rhetoric that responds to this social unease will
involve nationalism, protectionism and rolling back the
globalisation process," said Lee Howell, the WEF managing
director responsible for the report.
The unsustainable level of government debt in many countries
had already been highlighted as a top threat in the previous two
WEF risk reports but the chronic nature of fiscal deficits means
the issue remains centre stage.
"We're seeing governments kicking the can down the road and
not trying to get their hands on it," Howell said.
Since last January, the euro zone's debt crisis has spread
and deepened - toppling governments in Greece and Italy - while
the United States has lost its triple-A credit rating, after
failing to stabilise its debt position.
There will be a greater focus than ever in Davos this year
on the failures of the modern market economy, including
discussion on the uncertain future of capitalism, a subject that
would have got short shrift in the years before the financial
crisis.
HACK ATTACK
In an increasingly interconnected world, the WEF report also
highlights the risks posed by cyberattacks against individuals,
corporations and nations.
"The Arab Spring demonstrated the power of interconnected
communications services to drive personal freedom, yet the same
technology facilitated riots in London," said Steve Wilson,
chief risk officer for general insurance at Zurich Financial
Services.
U.S. President Barack Obama's defence strategy this month
showed cyber warfare to be a growing focus for governments,
while companies got a wake-up call last April when hackers stole
Sony Playstation online data for millions of users.
"It's completely mind-boggling how complex the world is
becoming and it is hard to understand the risks that come from
that," Wilson said.
Other threats identified in the 2012 report include the risk
that financial and other regulatory systems designed to
safeguard the modern world may no longer be up to the job, as
well as rising greenhouse gas emissions and looming water
shortages.
Governments and corporations must also stay abreast of a
host of "X" factors - emerging concerns with still unknown
consequences - such as the risk of a volcanic winter or a major
accident involving new technology, such as genetically modified
organisms or nanotechnology.
