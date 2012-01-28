* Russian moderates feel squeezed
* Power can be lost like Gorbachev-Putin deputy
* Kudrin plays key role in Russian Davos delegation
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
DAVOS, Jan 28 Kremlin clan in-fighting
spilled into the open this week when government officials
sympathetic with Russia's fragmented opposition warned the
country's ultimate leader Vladimir Putin he may soon lose power
if he doesn't undertake sweeping reforms.
Putin, Russia's president from 2000 to 2008 and now prime
minister, is expected to return to the presidency after March
elections, but is looking increasingly out of touch after the
opposition brought tens of thousands of people onto the streets
in December to demand a re-run of parliamentary elections.
Putin first dismissed the protesters as chattering monkeys
financed from abroad, then backed a proposal from his protégé
President Dmitry Medvedev for gradual political reform, but
later had a former KGB spy appointed as Kremlin chief of staff.
Kremlin insiders say the muted response is the result of a
fight for the ear of Putin between the 'siloviki', men with a
security services background, and a 'liberal' or 'moderate'
faction whose influence has substantially weakened as Medvedev's
term draws to a close.
Almost the entire "moderates" clan travelled to the World
Economic Forum in Davos in Switzerland this week and used the
event, previously attended by both Putin and Medvedev, to speak
about the massive political challenges Russia faces.
Comments made by a raft of leading public figures
contrasted sharply with previous Russian Davos appearances, when
officials mostly trumpeted successes in improving the investment
climate.
"We have a chance to hear clear and tough voices that the
current situation is intolerable and needs to be changed,"
Putin's first deputy Igor Shuvalov said in Davos.
"Changes can differ. Things can be changed in such a way
that power can be lost like it was for Gorbachev in 1991," he
said. "We shall not lean towards conservatives, (who want) to
cork the bottle and not release any gas, or do the opposite and
give so much freedom that it leads to a chaos."
German Gref, chief executive officer of state-owned Sberbank
, Russia's largest bank, said the authorities needed to
"learn to listen to the unpleasant truth about themselves,
rather than put pressure on the people".
Another senior official, top Kremlin economic aide Arkady
Dvokovich, said Russia needed a party representing the political
right and described Russia's main problem as "oversized and
constant pressure from the state".
Even the First Deputy Central Bank Chairman Alexei Ulyukayev
weighed in, saying the government intervened "way too often" in
the private oil and banking business.
"CALL ME IN MARCH"
Putin's supporters say his leadership saved the world's top
energy producer from political and economic collapse but
opponents accuse him of banning any serious opposition and
failing to tackle corruption. They predict a Libya-style revolt
if unless he opens up to serious reforms.
Opponents say Putin's inner circle is a small group of
former KGB spies, businessmen and Kremlin officials who have
little sympathy with the Internet-savvy generation of younger,
urban Russians who came out onto the streets last month.
Former KGB spy Sergei Ivanov was appointed Kremlin chief of
staff in December and Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin has
voiced concern about the role played by the Internet in the Arab
Spring revolts.
Ivanov, Sechin and Nikolai Patrushev, the powerful head of
the Russian security council, are all old friends of Putin and
are portrayed as hardliners.
Shuvalov, Dvorkovich and Gref made most of their remarks
during a Sberbank breakfast in Davos on Friday, attended by
foreign investors including trading giant Glencore's
chief Ivan Glasenberg and Citigroup's chief Vikram Pandit.
An improvised electronic poll among breakfast participants
showed 24 percent thought Russia's main challenge was
corruption, 17 percent said it was government intervention and
monopolies, and 16 percent its an outdated political system.
"The liberals are feeling squeezed. They are just scared
they will lose out completely after March," said a person close
to the Davos delegation. Although not being among Putin's
closest allies, moderates have mostly served under Putin since
early 2000.
Some insiders say Putin's ally and former Finance Minister
Alexei Kudrin, who joined last month's protests in Moscow, could
be the ultimate rescuer for the clan of moderates if he regains
a top position in the next government after the election, as he
retains Putin's support.
Kudrin, since being ousted last year by Medvedev for
criticism of ballooning social and military spending, came to
Davos as a professor of the University of St Petersburg, his and
Putin's home town.
But he attended and often chaired official Russian events in
Davos and his schedule was packed with meetings with top Russian
and global executives.
Kudrin reiterated his calls for political competition in
Russia, saying: "There was clear pressure on business, which
supported opposition parties (during the last election)... We
must aim for tolerance in our society regardless of political
views."
When asked what his plans were after the elections, Kudrin
said: "I want to have some rest and finish writing my book. Call
me in March".
One of Russia's former top investors, Bill Browder, who
accuses the authorities of stealing his firms and killing his
lawyer, said he did not believe Kudrin could become a true
opposition figure and would be rather used by the Kremlin to
take the steam out of the opposition movement.
"Putin has a big problem. He cannot put the genie back in
the bottle. Fear evaporated in December," said Browder.