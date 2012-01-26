DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 26 SAP co-CEO Jim Hagemann Snabe said on Thursday he expected the business software maker to keep its profit margins steady this year compared to last.

"We still believe we can do double-digit growth based on the full pipeline of innovations that we have. Success factors will mean that we keep our profits - or margins - stable compared to 2011," Hagemann Snabe told Reuters Insider at the Davos Forum. (Writing by Paul Carrel)