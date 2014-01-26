By Mirna Sleiman
| DAVOS, Switzerland
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 26 Emaar Economic City
, a big Saudi real estate firm, has started operations
at the country's first privately owned port and will more than
triple investment in the facility over the next five years, the
company's chief executive said.
"Shipping lines are redrawing their logistics maps, where
they stop and where they go. It will impact every port around
the world," Fahd Al Rasheed said in an interview on the
sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Emaar Economic City, a consortium headed by Dubai's Emaar
Properties and Saudi investors, is focused on building
the King Abdullah Economic City, a special economic zone up
Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast from Jeddah.
The zone is projected to be the size of Washington DC when
completed, hosting as many as 2 million people and helping to
diversify the country's economy beyond oil into light industry
and shipping.
The project is important for Saudi economic policy-making
because, although it has Saudi government backing, it is being
operated by a company with a local stock market listing and a
significant private investor base - an effort to involve market
discipline in the project and spread wealth generated by it
among the broad population.
King Abdullah Economic City's port, which began operating on
Jan. 6, has the potential to become a global logistics hub,
handling trade for the entire region, Rasheed said.
"Twenty-five percent of global trade goes through the Red
Sea but we've never leveraged it in the region."
A total of 2.5 billion riyals ($665 million) has been
invested in the port so far and the amount is expected to rise
to 9 billion riyals by 2018, Rasheed said. The port's annual
capacity, now 1.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units, is
expected to rise to 4 million TEUs in two years, 7 million in
2018 and ultimately 20 million.
Meanwhile, an industrial zone attached to King Abdullah
Economic City is expected to be completed by 2020. It has so far
attracted 70 firms, with factories operational in
pharmaceuticals, building materials, car parts, plastics and
packaging, Rasheed said. Companies are offered very low rents
and soft loans from the government for capital investment.
"We are now at a stage where we are not only inviting big
names to locate in King Abdullah Economic City but we also need
third-party developers to co-invest with us to develop faster,
especially in housing," Rasheed said.
He added that Emaar Economic City had so far raised $4
billion of capital and attracted an additional $10 billion to
the project from other investors and from sales.
"Our cash flow right now is very healthy so we don't project
any need to raise funds."