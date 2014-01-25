BRIEF-Activist hedge fund CIAM says Euro Disney's buyout offer not fair for minority investors
* CIAM says 2 euros per share buyout offer for Euro Disney's minority shareholders is not fair
PARIS Jan 25 Mutualising public debt in the euro zone would remove any incentive to implement structural economic reforms and therefore Germany will not allow it, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday.
Asked at the World Economic Forum in Davos whether Berlin's new left-right Grand Coalition would make it easier to pursue bolder solutions to the euro zone debt crisis, he said: "Mutualisation of debt would be the end of structural reform."
LONDON, April 18 Sterling fell by almost a cent against the dollar on Tuesday after British Prime Minister Theresa May's office said she would make a statement outside Downing Street at 10.15 GMT.