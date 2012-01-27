DAVOS, Switzerland Infosys, India's second largest software services exporter, aims to expand its workforce in Europe, but is having trouble finding the computer science graduates it needs, the head of its European operations said on Friday.

"The biggest problem for us with regard to hiring is that there aren't enough people who want to study computer science in Europe and the UK," said B. G. Srinivas, head of European operations at Infosys (INFY.NS).

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Srinivas said the company aims to expand its European workforce by 10 percent, adding 5,500 employees.

"We've had to hire maths and science graduates," said Srinivas. "If we hired only computer science graduates, I'd be looking at a very small talent pool."

Infosys competes with companies such as Accenture Plc (ACN.N) and IBM (IBM.N) for orders to maintain information technology infrastructure and build software applications for corporate clients.

Globally, spending on information technology is expected to rise 3.7 percent this year, its slowest pace in 3 years, research firm Gartner said earlier this month.

(Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Peter Graff; For full Reuters coverage from Davos, go to www.reuters.com/davos)