FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Europe's leading derivatives
exchange rejected requests to void trades made during an
abnormal plunge in German equity futures shortly after the
European Central Bank announced its latest rate decision.
Trade in the front-month March futures contract on
the blue-chip DAX index was halted after it fell 2
percent in the space of a minute, a move that some in the market
attributed to human error, known as a "fat finger".
Exchange operator Deutsche Boerse was quick to
counter that talk, however, saying it had stopped trading due to
excess volatility and it was "very unlikely" to have been
triggered by one unlucky trader.
"We rule that out because our systems have various safety
measures to safeguard against that," a spokesman said on
Thursday.
While some market participants had asked to have certain
trades declared void, Eurex, Europe's largest futures trading
venue, said all deals were valid and would stand.
The sharp DAX drop comes a week after a similar fall in the
shares of British bank HSBC, which was estimated to
have cost the trader in question around 400,000 pounds
($652,200).
