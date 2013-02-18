Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
Reuters Market Eye - DB Realty Ltd(DBRL.NS) shares gain as much as 4.4 percent on Monday after the ICICI Bank released a part of controlling stakeholders' pledged shares after the property developer repayed a portion of its loan from the bank.
DB Realty has seen shares equivalent to 11.04 percent of its paid up capital returned to the property developer, according to an exchange filing.
DB Realty shares gain 1.1 percent as of 12.11 pm.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.