A worker welds iron rods at the construction site of a commercial complex in Ahmedabad November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - DB Realty Ltd(DBRL.NS) shares gain as much as 4.4 percent on Monday after the ICICI Bank released a part of controlling stakeholders' pledged shares after the property developer repayed a portion of its loan from the bank.

DB Realty has seen shares equivalent to 11.04 percent of its paid up capital returned to the property developer, according to an exchange filing.

DB Realty shares gain 1.1 percent as of 12.11 pm.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)