BRUSSELS Feb 1 EU antitrust regulators have blocked the merger of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext, an EU Commission source and NYSE Euronext said on Wednesday.

Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext unveiled the deal to create the world's biggest stock exchange in February last year, but the EU has for the past few weeks been expected to stop the deal.

EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia was planning to hold a press conference at 1130 GMT on the subject.