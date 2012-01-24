UPDATE 1-Digital lender SoFi applies for new bank charter
June 12 Social Finance Inc, the online lender known as SoFi, said on Monday it applied for a new bank charter with the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
BRUSSELS Jan 24 The European Commission will follow EU antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia's advice to block the merger of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext next week, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Almunia presented a 459-page document laying out his case to the other 26 commissioners last Friday, the person said. The college of commissioners will vote on the merger on Feb. 1.
Twenty-five of the commissioners backed the EU competition commissioner. One wanted to read Almunia's recommendation in full, but is expected to go along with the others, the person said.
* Southside Bancshares Inc and Diboll State Bancshares Inc to merge