* Exchanges target national regulators, press, EU lawmakers
* Four lobbying firms advising exchanges
* Antitrust experts: targeted lobbying can be effective
By Foo Yun Chee and Ilona Wissenbach
BRUSSELS, Dec 15 Deutsche Boerse
and NYSE Euronext have stepped up their
lobbying with an advertising campaign to pressure EU regulators
and secure approval for their $9 billion merger.
In what some antitrust lawyers said was an unprecedented
move for a competition case, the exchanges took out full-page
adverts in seven newspapers in Britain, Germany, France, the
Netherlands, Belgium and Portugal on Tuesday, touting the merits
of the deal for Europe's financial sector.
The advert, signed by 30 academics and top executives from
companies such as French oil major Total and French
reinsurer SCOR, appeared amid continuing EU regulatory
concerns and criticism from rivals and some users over the deal.
The European Commission is concerned about the combined
entity's more than 90 percent share of the exchange-based
derivatives trading in Europe and whether new players would be
able to enter the market after the merger.
The exchanges will need to be careful not to be too
heavy-handed in their lobbying, said experts.
"When appropriately done, lobbying can be effective but too
heavy lobbying can be counter-productive. To be effective, it
has to be extremely focused, touch the right button and has the
right message," said Bernard Amory, a partner at law firm Jones
Day.
Microsoft, for example, which marshalled an army of
lobbyists in its decade-long battle with the European
Commission, was hit with total fines of 899 million euros ($1.17
billion) -- a record at that time -- for breaching EU antitrust
rules.
Nicolas Petit, a professor at the University of Liege Law
School, said that lobbying had to be carefully targeted to be
effective.
"In general, lobbying has little influence but in
exceptionally important cases and where the lobbying is directly
targeted at distinct teams within the competition directorate,
it may have some influence and may create internal conflicts,"
Petit said.
"In one antitrust case for instance, rumour has it that the
chief economist team did not support the theories advanced by
the case team. The case was eventually dropped."
Playing to national interests could result in a favourable
outcome, said Christopher Kummer, head of think tank the
Institute of Mergers, Acquisitions and Alliances.
"I do believe that talking to the right political
influencer's might make a difference which means taking it to a
very high level," he said. "If I would want to get this deal
done - very, very national senior support is needed."
The exchanges have chosen four top-notch lobbyists to make
their case. Fipra, whose advisers are usually former government
officials and industrial specialists, is tasked with winning
support from national competition regulators for the deal.
G+ Europe, which has a blue-chip client list, and FTI
Consulting deals with the press. A fourth firm, cabinet DN,
lobbies EU lawmakers on securities regulation issues.