By Jonathan Spicer and Foo Yun Chee
| NEW YORK/BRUSSELS
NEW YORK/BRUSSELS Nov 15 Deutsche Boerse AG
(DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext NYX.N have until Thursday to
propose remedies that would allay concerns European Union
antitrust regulators have over their $9 billion merger plan.
The deal, announced back in February, is under the
microscope because of the tight grip the combined entity would
have on exchange-based futures trading in Europe. Deutsche
Boerse runs the Frankfurt-based Eurex bourse while the Big
Board parent runs London's Liffe exchange.
The European Commission is set to give its ruling on the
takeover of NYSE Euronext by year-end, and has signaled it
would not consider the over-the-counter derivatives market when
it assesses antitrust implications.
This would in effect underscore the combined operator's
dominance in derivatives, which could fuel competition concerns
and potentially force the companies to offer significant
concessions, or remedies, in return for regulatory clearance.
If the companies offer concessions in coming days, that
would automatically trigger a 15 working-day extension to the
EU's deadline to decide on the deal, to Jan. 23 from Dec. 22
currently.
On Monday, Deutsche Boerse's board of directors endorsed
plans to offer concessions, though details of the plan were
unclear. NYSE Euronext's board discussed concessions on
Tuesday. [ID:nL5E7ME4JT]
Here are some ways that all of this could unfold:
DIVESTITURES:
The most severe of possible remedies, the exchanges could
offer to make "structural" changes that would almost certainly
mean divestitures intended to loosen their grip on futures.
Executives have said they will not sell Liffe or Eurex,
however, because losing either would kill the economic
rationale of the deal. NYSE Euronext Chief Executive Duncan
Niederauer, who would be CEO of the combined company, said this
month: "At some point, the logic of the combination would not
hold together if we are asked to give up too much."
[ID:nnL5E7M319]
BEHAVIORAL REMEDIES:
These could include guarantees on pricing, the terms and
conditions around which products are made available to
customers, or opening up businesses, such as Deutsche Boerse's
clearinghouse, to rivals. Opening up clearing would make it
easier for other exchanges to compete in trading the products.
At the same time, it would jibe with a separate EC proposal to
allow banks and brokers to clear trades through the
clearinghouse of their choice. European Union Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said earlier this year that he is
concerned about Deutsche Boerse's "vertical silo" business
model, in which it controls trading and clearing of its
contracts.
LIMITED CONCESSIONS, OR NONE AT ALL:
This could signal that exchange management was unable to
win backing for some concessions from their respective
directors.
It could also signal the companies are making a risky
wager: Because exchanges are often symbols of a nation's
economic pride, the takeover of share-trading markets in Paris,
Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon and New York is highly politicized.
The companies have argued that together they would serve as a
European champion that could counter giant exchange operators
in the United States, South America and Asia. They could play
upon this by offering little or no concessions, hoping that
national governments will exert pressure to get the deal
approved. Yet that holds risks because the EC knows third
parties could take the regulator to court if it does not have
any solid competition arguments to back up its decision.
REGULATORS BACKTRACK ON OTC:
This would be very unlikely at such a late stage. A
financial source told Reuters last week that the EU Commission
stuck to its position that the deal would be assessed only in
terms of exchange-listed futures and not the far larger OTC
market during a state-of-play meeting, indicating that the
exchanges had failed to soothe the regulator's concerns in a
last-ditch effort at a closed-door oral hearing last month
[ID:nN1E7A926W]
NEXT STEPS IN THE REGULATORY PROCESS
Once the exchanges submit their offer, the Commission will
assess and then seek feedback from third parties and other
interested participants in a process likely to take about a
week. The exchanges can request another "state of play"
meeting, such as the one last week. If the Commission considers
that the proposals are not sufficient or if there are strong
objections from other companies, it is likely to ask for more
substantial concessions. If the companies decline to offer
more, they could see the deal blocked by the regulator. They
will have two months to appeal the decision at the
Luxembourg-based EU courts, Europe's highest.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Foo Yun Chee, editing by
Matthew Lewis)