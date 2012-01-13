BRUSSELS Jan 13 National competition regulators in the European Union will vote on Jan. 17 on EU antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia's plan to block the merger of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext, three people with knowledge of the case said on Friday.

"The advisory committee will meet on Jan. 17 on the case," one of the people said.

Another of the people said the meeting was expected to lead to some fine-tuning of Almunia's recommendation but would not reject it. The committee's opinion is non-binding.

The meeting of the advisory committee comes as the two exchanges ramp up their lobbying in a final push to overturn Almunia's advice.