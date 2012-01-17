BRUSSELS Jan 17 National competition
regulators in the European Union endorsed on Tuesday Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia's recommendation that the EU should
block the merger of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext
, a source with knowledge of the case said.
The advisory committee is made up of market competition
experts from the 27 member states of the union. While its
opinion is non-binding, it is important because it indicates
that national regulators agreed with the commissioner's opinion
that the merger to create the world's largest exchange would be
anti-competitive.
"DG Competition was pleased with the outcome," the source
said, referring to the directorate-generate at the European
Commission handling competition issues.