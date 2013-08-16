FRANKFURT Aug 16 Credit rating agency DBRS
started covering Greece with an initial rating of CCC (high) and
negative outlook, it said on Friday.
DBRS has an important role in the euro zone, where the
European Central Bank looks at four agencies - Standard and
Poor's, Moody's, Fitch, and DBRS - when deciding on its
haircuts, and takes the highest rating of the four.
"DBRS has today assigned long-term foreign and local
currency issuer ratings for Greece at CCC (High) with a negative
trend," the rating agency said in a statement.
"Greece's ratings are underpinned by the unprecedented
amount of financial support the country received from its euro
area partners which has had a highly beneficial effect on its
cost of funding, the maturity structure of its debt and on
roll-over risk."
DBRS ratings keep Italy, Spain and Ireland from having
larger haircuts, or discounts, applied to their sovereign debt,
making them more attractive to investors.
Standard & Poor's rates Greece B-, Moody's C and Fitch B-.
(For a copy of the rating report, click on:
here)
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; editing by Ron Askew)