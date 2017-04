BRIEF-Ernst Russ FY net income up at 6.2 million euros

* Net income rose from 1.0 million euros in 2015 to 6.2 million euros ($6.76 million) in 2016. Revenues rose from 20.7 million euros in 2015 to 40.0 million euros in 2016