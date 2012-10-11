(Repeats story from Thursday with no changes to text)
By Saeed Azhar and Rosemarie Francisco
SINGAPORE/MANILA Oct 11 DBS Group,
Southeast Asia's largest lender, has agreed to sell more than
half of its stake in Bank of Philippine Islands (BPI)
to Ayala Corp for S$757.3 million ($616.07 million) to
boost its capital base.
Banks around the world have been shedding minority stakes in
financial institutions because under Basel III rules they
require their owners to have additional capital buffers.
Basel III regulations are being phased in from January to
ensure lenders are better able to withstand a crisis.
DBS Group's move is also part of Chief Executive Piyush
Gupta's broader strategy to focus on larger, controlling stakes
in other lenders.
Ayala, a conglomerate, is already the biggest shareholder in
BPI, the Philippines' largest bank by market capitalisation. DBS
owned about 20.3 percent of BPI before the sale.
After the sale, DBS will be left with a 9.9 percent stake,
although it will continue to be represented on the bank's board.
"The transaction is in line with DBS' disciplined capital
management and strengthens its capital position ahead of Basel
III on Jan 1, 2013," DBS said in a statement.
DBS is selling the stake at a time when the Philippines
stock market is among the best performing in Southeast Asia.
The Philippines main index has gained nearly 23
percent this year, with BPI surging 42 percent. Last week, the
shares hit a record high of 81 pesos.
DBS invested S$1.2 billion ($976 million) for a 19.7 percent
stake in BPI in December 1999. It has written down part of that
investment over the past few years, sources said.
The transaction will realise a gain of about S$450 million
for DBS, but is not expected to have a material financial effect
on 2012 net asset value and earnings, the Singapore lender said.
($1 = 1.2293 Singapore dollars)
(Additional Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)