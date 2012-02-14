SHANGHAI Feb 14 DBS Group Holdings , Southeast Asia's biggest lender, plans to increase its China staff by 25 percent this year, its China CEO Melvin Teo said on Tuesday.

DBS currently has about 1,600 employees in mainland China, and will increase that to 2,000 this year, Teo told a media briefing in Shanghai.

Last week, DBS Chairman Peter Seah said that a focus on the China, Hong Kong and Taiwan markets will see its revenue from Greater China rise to a third of the total this year, up from 30 percent last year.

The lender posted an unexpected 8 percent rise in fourth quarter 2011 earnings to achieve its best-ever annual profit, but warned it may face a stiffer challenge in 2012 as Asian economies slow. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jason Subler)