* To increase China headcount by 25 pct this year
* Sees growth opportunities despite economic slowdown
* Plans to issue 1-2 bln yuan in first yuan-bonds
By Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, Feb 14 DBS Group Holdings
sees "exponential" growth in its China business in the
near term even as the world's second-largest economy slows, its
chief executive officer said on Tuesday.
As part of its plans to expand operations in China,
Southeast Asia's biggest lender said it plans to increase its
workforce in the country to 2,000 this year from about 1,600.
DBS said net profit in its China unit doubled to more than
500 million yuan ($79.40 million) in 2011, with revenue growing
by 65 percent, making it the third largest market after
Singapore and Hong Kong.
CEO Piyush Gupta said while the Chinese economy is set to
slow, the bank was well-placed to maintain that strong momentum.
"In the big scheme of things in China, we are a very small
bank. What this means is, therefore, we can still be nimble and
we can still find opportunities in the niche areas we want to
grow," he told a news conference in Shanghai.
"We are quite confident in our ability to continue to grow
our business in China exponentially in the near term."
Last week, DBS Chairman Peter Seah said a focus on the
China, Hong Kong and Taiwan markets will see its revenue from
Greater China rise to a third of the total this year from 30
percent last year.
The lender posted an unexpected 8 percent rise in fourth
quarter 2011 earnings to achieve its best-ever annual profit,
but analysts warned it may face a stiffer challenge in 2012 as
Asian economies slow.
Gupta said the bank was aiming to expand its business in
both corporate and consumer banking in China.
The Singapore-based lender, which has 26 banking outlets in
10 Chinese cities, is planning to add 6-7 sub-branches annually
in the near term, said Melvin Teo, the head of its China unit.
New hires would be allocated to these outlets as well as
other operations, he added.
In 2010, DBS took over retail and commercial businesses in
three Chinese cities from Royal Bank of Scotland.
The lender is also planning to sell 1-2 billion yuan
($159-$318 million) in its first yuan-denominated bond issue,
with maturity of around 2-3 years, Teo said, adding the main
purpose of the issue was to help develop China's bond market
rather than boost its capital.
DBS is planning to issue its first product under the
Qualified Domestic Institutional Investors scheme, which allows
Chinese to invest in foreign capital markets, in the first
quarter, Teo said.
China launched the QDII scheme in 2006 to channel some of
the country's massive savings into overseas capital markets and
has so far granted 96 institutions a combined investment quota
of $74.9 billion.
DBS China obtained $100 million in QDII quota in 2010.