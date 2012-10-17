SINGAPORE Oct 17 Commodities financing has
become the fastest growing business for Singapore bank DBS Group
Holdings less than two years after it entered the
segment, benefiting from the withdrawal of some European lenders
in Asia, its CEO said.
Southeast Asia's biggest and most profitable bank has built
a nearly S$25 billion ($20.48 billion) loan book by funding the
trade in products such as oil and coal, said chief executive
Piyush Gupta. About 100 people work in the unit that provides
trade finance as well as hedging and broking to clients.
It marked the first time DBS -- whose biggest shareholder is
Singapore state investment firm Temasek Holdings with a
29.5 percent stake -- has revealed details of its commodities
business.
"It is the fastest growing part of our book right now,"
Gupta said at a news conference on the opening of the bank's new
headquarters in Singapore.
"It has been timely as the European banks withdrew over the
last year. Our ability to step into the space and supplement
some of the requirements of our customers was actually very
proficuous," he said.
Other Asian banks have also stepped in to fill the gap left
by European lenders such as Credit Agricole and
Societe Generale, which are scaling back their Asian
operations to conserve capital amid the euro zone debt crisis.
A stiffer regulatory environment governing the trade of U.S.
linked futures contracts is also causing some banks to curtail
their commodities financing activities.
Analysts and loan bankers have said DBS has been the most
aggressive among Singapore's banks in entering the commodities
funding market. Its main local rivals Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corp and United Overseas Bank have so far
not disclosed data on the business.
Asia-focused Standard Chartered also has boosted
its commodities funding businesses in recent years, analysts
said.
Gupta said DBS's commodities business has units in London
Singapore, Hong Kong and the Greater China region.
"We are focused on multiple classes, but principally around
energy, base metals and around softs," he said, adding that
energy accounts for about half of the business.