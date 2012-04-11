JAKARTA, April 11 Indonesia wants equal access
for its lenders to expand in Singapore's banking sector and
getting that will be a factor in regulatory approval for DBS
Group's $7.2 billion bid for Bank Danamon,
the central bank said on Wednesday.
"If there is no reciprocal principle with Singapore, it will
be one of our considerations to approve DBS," said Muliaman
Hadad, a deputy central bank governor in charge of bank
regulation.
DBS's CEO told Reuters on Wednesday that Indonesia, which
has one of the most open banking sectors in Asia in terms of
ownership, will find it difficult to block the bid based on
current rules, and any rejection could be a major blow to
investor sentiment.
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul Editing by Neil Chatterjee)