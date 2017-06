JAKARTA, April 2 DBS Group Holdings is eying fresh deals in Indonesia's mining, plantations and infrastructure sectors after its deal to pay $7.24 billion for Bank Danamon Indonesia, DBS Chief Executive Piyush Gupta said on Monday.

Gupta told reporters that he saw business long term as half consumer and half corporte financing. (Reporting by Neil Chatterjee; Writing by Matthew Bigg; editing by Chris Lewis)