By Saeed Azhar and Kevin Lim
SINGAPORE, April 2 DBS Group Holdings,
Southeast Asia's biggest bank, has agreed to pay S$9.1 billion
($7.24 billion) for Indonesia's Bank Danamon in shares
and cash, stumping up a premium of around 52 percent to become
the country's fifth-biggest lender.
Singapore-based DBS, which is making the move as part of its
goal to become a leading Asia-wide bank, said on Monday it would
initially pay S$6.2 billion in shares to buy a 67.37 percent
stake from Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings.
It would then buy out Danamon's minority investors for cash,
with both the share and cash payments pitched at 7,000 rupiah
($0.77) per Danamon share.
DBS said it would issue 439 million new shares to Temasek
at S$14.07 each. The state investor already owns about
29 percent of DBS.
When combined with DBS' existing Indonesian assets, the
acquisition would make DBS the country's fifth-largest lender.
In the same statement, DBS said Malaysia's central bank had
allowed it to begin talks with a unit of Temasek to buy an
effective 14 percent stake in Alliance Financial Group
.
These acquisitions would be the first major deals by DBS
Chief Executive Piyush Gupta, who took the helm of the
Singapore-based lender in late 2009.
The biggest challenge will be persuading investors that DBS
has not overpaid, as it did when it bought Hong Kong's Dao Heng
Bank more than a decade ago.
Gupta, 52, has spent a large part of his career in India and
Southeast Asia - areas where DBS is keen to grow - but he will
be tested in Indonesia where rules on foreign bank ownership
change frequently.
DBS had record net profit of more than S$3 billion ($2.39
billion) last year.
Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley are DBS's joint financial
advisers, while WongPartnership LLP and Hadiputranto, Hadinoto &
Partners are legal advisers.
($1 = 1.2574 Singapore dollars)
($1 = 9144.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)
