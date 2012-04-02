* Deal would be Indonesia's largest foreign takeover
* Local bank rivals talk of rousing political opposition
* If successful, deal could spark more Indonesia bank
takeovers
* DBS looking to accelerate growth through Indonesia
* Singapore's Temasek selling controlling stake in Danamon
By Saeed Azhar and Neil Chatterjee
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, April 2 Singapore's DBS Group
, Southeast Asia's biggest bank, is to buy Indonesia's
Bank Danamon for $7.24 billion, in a deal that could
stir nationalist opposition stoked by anxious local rivals.
DBS, part-owned by Singapore sovereign investment arm
Temasek Holdings, said on Monday it agreed to take over
Danamon in a cash-and-shares transaction that would rank as
Asia's fourth-largest banking deal.
Temasek is on both sides of the transaction as it also owns
67.4 percent of Danamon, and has had additional exposure to
Indonesia through the DBS franchise there.
If the deal is approved, Temasek will be invested in a
single bank in Indonesia, rather than two - something that
should please government officials in Jakarta, sources familiar
with the deal said.
But Indonesia's biggest foreign takeover could become a test
of its openness to overseas capital, a month after Jakarta moved
to curb foreign ownership of mines and less than a year since it
voiced concerns over foreign bank holdings.
It could also trigger more foreign bank takeovers, with
shares in Bank Panin Indonesia jumping 6 percent on
Monday on bets that it, too, could become a target.
However, some Indonesian bankers said they would try to
block the deal and were considering a media campaign targetting
public opinion in the hope of influencing politicians. Local
rivals face stiffer competition from expanding foreign banks.
"You're going to see some movements to halt this deal in the
coming days," said a senior executive of a rival local bank, who
asked not to be named because of what he called the sensitivity
of the issue.
"This is about nationalism. We don't have to be afraid of
Singapore ... We're going to raise this case to parliament, the
central bank and (banking regulator) Bapepam," he added.
Bankers and industry analysts agreed there was little scope
for a rejection of the deal on strict regulatory grounds, but a
politically focused campaign could prove unpredictable.
BIG PREMIUM
DBS is buying most of Danamon, at a hefty 52 percent
premium, in the form of new DBS shares from Temasek, which in
turn will become an even bigger owner of DBS.
It would make Singapore-based DBS the fifth-biggest lender
in Indonesia, one of southeast Asia's hottest markets, where
bank penetration is low and annual loan growth runs at 20
percent.
However, Danamon has lower returns on equity than some peers
and a heavy exposure to auto financing, an area vulnerable to
recently announced steps by policymakers to curb excessive
lending in the region's largest economy.
"We have the capacity to unshackle these businesses,"
DBS's CEO Piyush Gupta said in Jakarta on Monday, briefing
investors on his first major deal since becoming boss in 2009.
"This changes our growth profile," Gupta said, adding the
move would triple DBS's exposure to high-growth markets from 11
percent now. The price was fair, he said, and the Indonesian
growth story was reflected in Danamon not being a "cheap deal".
MINORITIES' WINDFALL
Gupta said DBS would cut Danamon's funding costs, expand its
business into regional trade and corporate finance - and break
the perception of DBS as a low-margin, mature-market bank.
The price - S$6.2 billion ($4.93 billion) in shares for
Temasek and the rest in cash for minority investors - initially
surprised some investors, with the offering at 7,000 rupiah
($0.77) per Danamon share, which last traded at 4,600 rupiah.
"Danamon minorities are in for a windfall," said Anand
Pathmakanthan, an analyst at Nomura Securities in Singapore,
predicting DBS shares would suffer as a result.
But the price looked less generous using another valuation
yardstick: at 2.6 times book value, it was below some other big
banking takeovers in Indonesia - although previous benchmarks
were set before the 2008-09 global financial crisis.
Temasek already owns about 29 percent of DBS and its stake
would rise to about 40 percent after the deal. Temasek has
obtained a regulatory waiver from having to make a general offer
for the remaining DBS shares.
Trade in DBS and Danamon shares was halted on Monday,
pending the announcement. Danamon stock has fallen by a quarter
over the past 12 months, while the wider Indonesian market
has gained ground. DBS has fallen 2 percent over the
same period.
LOOKING TO EXPAND IN MALAYSIA
DBS signalled on Monday it also aimed to expand in
neighbouring Malaysia, saying it had approval to negotiate to
buy a 14 percent interest in Alliance Financial Group
- again from Temasek.
The Alliance stake is worth about $270 million. Shares in
the Malaysian bank jumped 3 percent on the news.
Gupta said Danamon suffered from high funding costs due to
its weaker deposit base and use of wholesale markets, where
interest rates had jumped since the global crisis.
According to its website, Danamon and its subsidiaries
operate some 2,900 branches and points of sale, and employ close
to 62,000 staff and non-permanent workers. Net income last year
rose 16 percent to 3.3 trillion rupiah ($367 million).
Gupta, 52, aims to expand DBS beyond Singapore and Hong
Kong, which make the bulk of its profits, but one DBS
shareholder, Aberdeen Asset Management, questioned whether
Jakarta would have any concerns over the Danamon deal.
"It will be interesting to see the reaction of Indonesian
authorities," said Hugh Young, Aberdeen's Asia chief.
Indonesia's central bank last year considered a law to limit
bank ownership, putting some deals on ice, but the state deposit
agency recently said policymakers would not go ahead with it.
Some bankers said Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
Ltd would also be watching the Danamon takeover
closely. ANZ, which owns 38.5 percent of Bank Panin, is keen to
increase its stake, but valuation differences derailed talks
with the founding Gunawan family, which holds 46 percent.
Gupta said he expected the Danamon deal to close in the
second half of the year, subject to regulatory approval.
The deal's implied price-to-book ratio of 2.6 times is below
the 4.2 times paid by HSBC for Indonesia's Bank Ekomomi
Raharaja in 2008. It is also below the multiple paid by Maybank
for Bank Indonesia Internasional.
Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley are joint
financial advisers to DBS, while WongPartnership LLP and
Hadiputranto, Hadinoto & Partners are legal advisers.
Temasek is advised by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch
and UBS. Danamon is advised by Citigroup and
Deutsche Bank.