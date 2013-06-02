SINGAPORE, June 3 DBS Group Holdings Ltd , Southeast Asia's biggest bank, has extended its agreement with Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd to buy the Singapore state investor's controlling stake in Indonesia's PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk for two more months.

DBS said in a statement on Monday the "long-stop date", or last date for the agreement, has been extended until Aug. 1, after which the share purchase agreement will lapse unless both parties mutually agree to a further extension.

Indonesia's central bank gave DBS the green light to buy only a 40 percent, or $2.7 billion, stake in Danamon. Singapore-based DBS proposed a majority takeover in April 2012, which would have cost it around $7.2 billion.

Indonesia's financial regulator (OJK), which will have oversight of the banking sector from next year, supports a maximum 40 percent ownership limit rule for banks that is a key element of a new law legislators hope to enact next year. [ID: nL3N0EC2PU] (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Paul Tait)