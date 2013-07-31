(Adds context on the deal, external comments)
SINGAPORE, July 31 Singapore's DBS Group
Holdings Ltd said it would not pursue a $7.2 billion
takeover of Indonesia's PT Bank Danamon, a deal that
had been stuck in limbo after regulators threw a spanner in the
process.
Indonesia's central bank has put a 40 percent cap on foreign
ownership of its banks, making it difficult for DBS, Southeast
Asia's biggest lender, to integrate Danamon with its existing
business in Indonesia.
DBS, due to report quarterly results on Thursday, said late
on Wednesday it would allow the takeover agreement to lapse
after Aug. 1.
In June, DBS had extended its agreement for two months with
Fullerton Financial Holdings, a unit of Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, to buy 67.4 percent in
Danamon after Indonesia's central bank approved the deal but
capped the DBS stake at 40 percent.
The market had expected DBS to extend the agreement further,
but some analysts said current market conditions in Indonesia
might have forced DBS to take a harder look at the deal.
"Things have changed a lot in Indonesia over the past few
months in terms of the liquidity environment tightening, along
with the rupiah declining by about 11 percent since the
announcement was made, so the economics of the deal have become
much worse," said Matthew Smith, an analyst at Macquarie Capital
Securities in Singapore, who has a "neutral" rating on DBS.
"It reflects well on DBS management that they are taking the
deal off the table for now. It doesn't mean it's off the table
forever. If things get worse in Indonesian and the Indonesians
say, 'We need to let foreign capital in again', they may
revisit, but the pricing would be different," Smith added.
DBS Group Chief Executive Piyush Gupta said the bank was
positive on Indonesia's long-term potential and it would still
expand its Indonesian franchise, while remaining open to
opportunities.
Gupta, an ex-Citibanker who took the helm in late 2009, has
turned DBS from a laggard to an outperformer, helped by
double-digit loan growth and strong fee income from capital
markets and wealth management.
The Danamon deal had been seen as part of his push to
diversify the earnings base away from Singapore and Hong Kong,
which contribute 80 percent of profits.
DBS's earnings momentum is under threat from China's
economic slowdown and the spillover effect on Hong Kong, its
second-biggest market, as well as from recent Singapore
government measures to tighten property-related financing.
The bank may be on the lookout for more large deals to boost
growth.
"They will look for a pretty decent-sized bank, financial
company or some financial operation in their regional footprint
that is for sale," said James Antos, an analyst at Mizuho
Securities Asia in Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Saeed Azhar; Additional
reporting by Rachel Armstrong and Rujun Shen; editing by Jane
Baird)