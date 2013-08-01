SINGAPORE Aug 1 DBS Group Holdings
Chief Executive Piyush Gupta said the bank will redouble its
efforts to grow organically in Indonesia after it abandoned its
bid to buy a controlling stake in Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk PT
.
DBS's strategy to expand in Southeast Asia, where it trails
its domestic rivals, suffered a blow after Indonesia's
regulators blocked its bid to buy a controlling stake in Danamon
from Singaporean state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd.
Gupta was speaking at a news conference on Thursday after
the bank reported a 10 percent rise in second quarter net
profit..
He also said the bank does not see any stress in its China
trade finance portfolio, but that there is some pressure in the
India mid-cap segment.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim and Saeed Azhar; Writing by Rachel
Armstrong)