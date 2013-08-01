SINGAPORE Aug 1 DBS Group Holdings Chief Executive Piyush Gupta said the bank will redouble its efforts to grow organically in Indonesia after it abandoned its bid to buy a controlling stake in Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk PT .

DBS's strategy to expand in Southeast Asia, where it trails its domestic rivals, suffered a blow after Indonesia's regulators blocked its bid to buy a controlling stake in Danamon from Singaporean state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd.

Gupta was speaking at a news conference on Thursday after the bank reported a 10 percent rise in second quarter net profit..

He also said the bank does not see any stress in its China trade finance portfolio, but that there is some pressure in the India mid-cap segment. (Reporting by Kevin Lim and Saeed Azhar; Writing by Rachel Armstrong)