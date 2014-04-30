BRIEF-CIT Q1 earnings per share $0.80 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.54 from continuing operations excluding items
SINGPAORE, April 30 The chief executive of DBS Group Holdings said on Wednesday that new housing loan applications at the bank are down 45 pct from a year earlier.
Piyush Gupta was speaking at a media conference, after the lender had earlier reported better-than-expected first quarter net profit of S$1.03 billion ($820.4 million). ($1 = 1.2555 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Writing by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation reports record earnings per share for 2017 first quarter