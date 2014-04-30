April 30 The chief executive of DBS Group Holdings said on Wednesday he feels quite comfortable with the quality of the bank's loan book in China.

Piyush Gupta made the comment at a media conference after the lender reported a better-than-expected first quarter net profit of S$1.03 billion ($820.4 million).

