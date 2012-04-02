MUMBAI, April 2 DBS Group Holdings, Southeast Asia's biggest bank, has infused about 5.1 billion rupees ($100 million) into its India unit to enhance its capital base and help launch of new services, the bank said on Monday.

DBS' total capital base in India was at more than 33 billion rupees as on end-March after the latest round of fund infusion, it said in a statement.

The bank, which started operations in India in 1995, offers corporate and investment banking services, including corporate lending and mergers and acquisitions advisory. It also offers wealth management services in the personal banking segment.

In March 2010, DBS sold its stake in a financial services joint venture as part of its strategy to focus on corporate clients in India, high net-worth individuals and emerging affluent segments. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)