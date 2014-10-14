BRIEF-Gree Real Estate to pay cash 0.2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG Oct 14 Singapore's DBS Group Holdings has hired Morgan Stanley to find a partner to sell life insurance products in Asia under a new deal, after its pact with Aviva Plc ends in 2015, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
DBS plans to finalise the new arrangement with Morgan Stanley in the first half of next year, the sources said. The people did not want to be identified because DBS's plans are not public.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar in Singapore and Lawrence White in Hong Kong; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Offshore debut to offer bond investors play on new Chinese metropolis