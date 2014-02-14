SINGAPORE Feb 14 DBS Group Holdings Ltd
, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, expects loans to
expand at a pace of 8 to 10 percent in 2014, slowing from an 18
percent growth rate in 2013, its CFO Chng Sok Hui said at an
earnings briefing on Friday.
DBS Group posted a 6 percent increase in core quarterly
profit, missing expectations as it took higher provisions for
bad-debt charges.
Rival Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd said it
expects loan growth to be in the percentage of "low teens" in
2014 after loans expanded at an 18 percent pace last year.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Matt
Driskill)