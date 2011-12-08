SINGAPORE Dec 8 Shares of Singapore's largest lender DBS Group Holdings fell as much 3.4 percent on Thursday on fears that the city-state's latest measures to curb private home prices will hurt mortgage loans.

At 0227 GMT, shares of DBS were 3.2 percent lower at S$12.36 with over 1.8 million shares changing hands, making it the second most actively traded stock on the Singapore exchange by value.

Singapore said on Wednesday foreigners who buy private homes will have to pay an additional stamp duty equal to 10 percent of the property value.

"There are concerns that with fewer people buying houses, home buyers will take out less loans, and this means less mortgage sales for banks," said a local dealer.

Shares of Singapore's other banks also fell, with United Overseas Bank down 1.4 percent and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp 0.97 percent lower. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)