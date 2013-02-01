A man makes a phone call while standing near a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) crest at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Reuters Market Eye - DBS says India's 10-year bond yield will be the only one falling over the next six months among the 10 Asian markets it tracks.

DBS expects RBI to gradually lower rates at a pace of 25 bps per quarter, forecasting that demand pressures behind inflation are easing considerably.

"The combination of high yields, a downward sloping forward path for policy rates and the prospect of more currency stability should see foreign interest in the gilt market remaining strong," DBS writes.

That's a contrast to Asia, where the prospects of stronger global economic growth and rising U.S. Treasury yields are putting bearish steepening pressure on the short-ends of Asian yield curves, it adds.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)