* Q1 net profit rises 16 pct y/y to record S$933 mln
* Q1 net interest margin 1.77 vs 1.73 in Q4
* Says Danamon deal an opportunity for growth
* Indonesia cbank to review deal after new ownership rules
By Kevin Lim
SINGAPORE, April 27 DBS Group,
Southeast Asia's largest bank, surprised analysts by posting
record quarterly profit and said its expansion in the region
will help drive future earnings.
DBS has been picking up assets across Asia over the past
decade to lessen its dependence on Singapore and Hong Kong, with
the lender announcing this month plans to purchase Indonesia's
Bank Danamon for $7.2 billion in what would be its
biggest-ever acquisition.
"DBS continued to build its Asian franchise with good growth
across its regional markets," CIMB's head of research Kenneth Ng
said in a note to client.
"This strong set of results adequately reflects success in
its initiatives and cements DBS as our top pick in the
(Singapore banking) sector," he said.
DBS boosted net profit by 16 percent from a year ago on
higher loans and margins as well as increased income from
trading and wealth management.
The bank's income from Singapore rose 15 percent, while
revenue from outside the city-state soared 35 percent, with
China loans jumping 81 percent and Indian lending increasing by
42 percent.
DBS's forays overseas in recent years include some assets of
Taiwan's Bowa Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland's retail
and commercial banking businesses in China. The value of both
transactions was not disclosed.
Besides the Danamon bid, which is subject to approval by
Indonesian regulators, DBS has received approval from Malaysia's
central bank to discuss buying a 14 percent stake in Alliance
Financial Group.
Chief Executive Piyush Gupta declined to comment on the
talks with Indonesian regulators about Danamon, but reiterated
that the deal provided DBS with "a fantastic opportunity for
growth" as it allowed the Singapore bank to increase its
exposure to faster-growing markets.
DBS said earlier this month it planned to buy the 67.4
percent stake in Danamon held by Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings in exchange for new DBS shares.
The deal valued the Indonesian bank at a 52 percent premium
to its share price at that time. DBS, which is 29 percent owned
by Temasek, will pay cash to buy out Danamon's minority
shareholders.
Several Indonesian lawmakers have, however, expressed
concerns about the proposed transaction, and central bank
governor Darmin Nasution said on Friday that regulators will
issue new bank ownership rules at the end of May before
reviewing the Danamon deal.
LOANS, TRADING INCOME
Gupta told reporters after the earnings annnouncement that
DBS is confident of achieving loan growth in the "low teens"
with net interest margins sustained at current levels.
"Our funding capacity is robust, our asset quality remains
sound, and we believe we are well placed to seize opportunities
in the months ahead," he added.
DBS said earlier on Friday net profit rose to S$933 million
($751.72 million) in the three months ended March, beating the
S$807 million achieved a year earlier.
Analysts polled by Reuters had an average forecast of S$771
million, with the highest estimate at S$826 million.
The Singapore lender's much better-than-expected result was
partly due to net interest margin rising to 1.77 percentage
points from 1.73 in the preceding quarter, reversing the
downtrend in recent months.
Customer loans grew 25 percent from a year ago to S$197.6
billion, while trading income rose 21 percent and earnings from
wealth management increased 39 percent to offset a weaker
performance from stockbroking and investment banking.
Phillip Securities analyst Ken Ang described the rise in
trading income as the main surprise behind DBS's
better-than-expected result.
DBS's loan margins are likely to be sustainable above the
fourth quarter's 1.73 percentage points, judging by the higher
average rate for customers loans during the first quarter, he
added.
"Average rates for customer loans increased
quarter-on-quarter from 2.72 percent to 2.84 percent, while
average rates on customer deposits decreased marginally from
0.68 percent to 0.67 percent," he said.
DBS shares rose after the results and were up 2 percent at
S$13.99 around 0600 GMT. United Overseas Bank gained
1.9 percent on hopes it will also report higher loan margins,
while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp dropped 0.1 percent
as buyers of the stock were no longer entitled to a dividend.
UOB will announce its results on May 9, while OCBC will
report earnings on May 11.