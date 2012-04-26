SINGAPORE, April 27 DBS Group,
Southeast Asia's largest bank, posted a surprise 16 percent gain
in first-quarter profit, beating analysts' expectations as
interest margins came in higher than expected.
Net income rose to S$933 million ($751.72 million) in the
three months ended March, compared with S$807 million a year
earlier, the Singapore-based lender said in a statement on
Friday.
That was well above the S$771 million average estimate of
seven analysts polled by Reuters.
Net interest margin during the quarter rose to 1.77
percentage points from 1.73 points in the preceding period,
although it was still below the 1.80 points earned a year ago.
"Strong business momentum, with key earnings drivers and
strategic initiatives kicking in, propelled the bank's
first-quarter earnings this year to yet another record high,"
Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta said in the st a tement.
"DBS's exceptional showing was underpinned by sustained loan
growth, broad-based non-interest income, as well as higher
contributions from all our markets," he added.
Shares of DBS had fallen as much as 7 percent since it
announced plans to buy Bank Danamon earlier this month
in a deal that valued the Indonesian lender at $7.2 billion,
although they have partially recovered since.
($1 = 1.2412 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim and Leonard How; Editing by Eric
Meijer)