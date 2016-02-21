SINGAPORE Feb 22 DBS Group Holdings, Singapore's biggest lender, posted a 20 percent rise in quarterly profit that beat expectations, as its net interest margin rose to a five-year high.

DBS's net profit came in at S$1 billion ($711 million) in the three months ended December, versus S$838 million a year earlier and above an average forecast of S$978 million from six analysts polled by Reuters.

Its charges for non-performing loans and other assets climbed 17 percent to S$247 million from a year earlier, part of a trend for the city-state's lenders that reflects slowdowns in Asian economies and tough times for the oil and gas sector.

