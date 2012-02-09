BRIEF-Orient Securities issues 2017 1st tranche non-public corporate bonds worth 5 bln yuan
* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche non-public corporate bonds worth 5 billion yuan
SINGAPORE Feb 10 DBS Group Holdings , Southeast Asia's biggest lender, on Friday posted an unexpected 8 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating expectations as strong loan growth propelled key net interest income upward by 17 percent.
The Singapore bank made a net profit of S$731 million ($586 million) for October-December period against a S$678 million a year earlier.
That compared with an average forecast of S$672 million, according to six analysts surveyed by Reuters.
The bank also posted an annual net profit of S$3.04 billion, which was a record.
This is the sixth straight quarter when DBS has posted better-than-expected earnings under CEO Piyush Gupta, who has focused on improving the bank's existing businesses and avoided expensive acquisitions. ($1 = 1.2476 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kevin Lim)
* anticipates that weather condition in Hong Kong may deteriorate at time scheduled for holding AGM.